Social media platforms TikTok and Meta have announced they will impose stringent fact-checking procedures on content related to border crossings into Spain.

This decision follows a tragic mass migration incident that occurred on July 30, 2026, when almost 100 individuals were killed in a rush into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, according to European Union tech chief Henna Virkkunen.

She stated in a post on X late on Monday that the goal is to stop criminal networks from luring prospective migrants to try to cross with misleading information, which has resulted in heartbreaking deaths.

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Tech giants Meta and TikTok have agreed to establish an "ad hoc escalation and cooperation mechanism with fact-checkers" in partnership with the European Union, following a tragic border crisis fueled by online content.

The move comes as part of activated crisis protocols after a mass rush into Ceuta on July 30, where more than 70,000 people attempted to cross into the Spanish enclave, leaving nearly 100 people dead. Officials noted that the rush was heavily driven by a handful of viral online videos, including clip snippets originally published by a Spanish news outlet to highlight regional migration pressures.

In response to the tragedy:

Daily Coordination: The European Commission and EU police agency Europol are holding daily consultations with Meta and TikTok to manage digital spread and coordination.

The European Commission and EU police agency Europol are holding daily consultations with Meta and TikTok to manage digital spread and coordination. Ministerial Talks: Henna Virkkunen spoke with Óscar López, Spain's Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function, to devise strategies aimed at preventing chaotic border crossings and protecting human life.

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Ceuta and Melilla contain the European Union's only direct land borders with the African continent. As a result, both Spanish territories periodically experience severe surges of migrants attempting to gain entry into Europe.

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