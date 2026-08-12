Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely watch Apollo Hospitals' Q1 FY27 results, with focus on revenue growth, profitability, hospital occupancy, and performance across its healthcare businesses. The company's management commentary on demand trends, expansion plans, margins, and future growth will also be in focus.

Here are the latest details about Apollo Hospitals' Q1 FY27 results, earnings call, trading window and other key aspects:

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Date, Time, Dividend Details

Apollo Hospitals' Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 12 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.The filing did not mention any details regarding the consideration of a dividend at the upcoming Board meeting.

In an earlier Board meeting held in May, Apollo Hospitals announced that it has fixed Aug. 14, as the record date and ex-dividend date for its final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2026. The Rs 10 final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company's AGM on Aug. 25, 2026.

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Earnings Call

Apollo Hospitals will hold an analyst and investor conference call on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Timing: 3 p.m. IST, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026

Primary number: +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042

Singapore Toll Free Number: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong Toll Free Number: 800 964 448

USA Toll Free Number: 1 866 746 2133

UK Toll Free Number: 0 808 101 1573

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Key Things To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Apollo Hospitals reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Hospital occupancy

Pharmacy growth

New bed additions

Margins and profitability

New hospital expansion plans

Revenue and EBITDA growth

Apollo Hospitals Share Price Performance

As of Aug. 11, 2026, Apollo Hospitals' stock has remained largely flat over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up around 14.5% in six months and about 18.4% over the past year. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 9,050, recorded on Aug. 4, 2026, on the NSE, while the 52-week low was Rs 6,696.50 on Jan. 23, 2026.

Apollo Hospitals Q4 FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit up 35.9% at Rs. 529.3 crore vs Rs. 389.6 crore

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs. 6,606 crore vs Rs. 5,592 crore

EBITDA up 25.8% at Rs. 1,011 crore vs Rs. 804 crore

EBITDA Margin at 15.3% vs 14.4%

Final Dividend declared at Rs. 10 per share

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