USA Vs Belgium, Live Streaming: Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

Co-hosts the United States of America will be aiming to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alive when they face Belgium in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash. The upcoming match will be second time in the last four World Cups that these two teams will be playing against each other.

The winner of the encounter will advance to the quarterfinals, where either Portugal or Spain awaits.

USA's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far

The United States made an impressive start to their home World Cup, cruising to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their opening Group D fixture. Mauricio Pochettino's men followed it up with another convincing display, beating Australia 2-0 to secure back-to-back wins.

The Stars and Stripes were unable to maintain their perfect record in their final group match, suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Türkiye. However, with two wins from three matches, the United States finished at the top of Group D and comfortably progressed to the knockout stage.

In the Round of 32, the hosts faced Bosnia and Herzegovina. Goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman proved enough to seal a 2-0 victory, booking the United States a place in the Round of 16.

Also Read: |FIFA World Cup Schedule: Argentina vs Egypt, Portugal vs Spain, And More — Check All The 'Round Of 16' Fixtures

Belgium's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far

Belgium were off to a slow start as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a goalless draw against Iran in their first two matches of the tournament. The European nation bounced back from the two stalemates by thumping New Zealand 5-1 in their final group-stage fixture.

With two draws and a win, the Red Devils took first place in Group G and secure a berth in the Round of 32.

The knockouts saw Belgium produce one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament as the Rudi Garcia-coached side overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time. Youri Tielemans converted a 125th-minute penalty to complete the remarkable turnaround after a VAR review ruled that Senegal's Lamine Camara had fouled him inside the box.

Senegal appeared to be in complete control after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr handed them a deserved 2-0 lead. However, Belgium staged a stunning late fightback, with substitute and the country's all-time leading goal scorer Romelu Lukaku pulling one back before Tielemans headed home an equaliser in the closing minutes of normal time to force extra time.

Tielemans then held his nerve from the penalty spot in the dying moments to send Belgium into the Round of 16 and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Also Read | World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Lionel Messi Moves Clear After Record-Breaking Goal Against Cape Verde

USA vs Belgium Round of 16 Match Time and Venue

The USA vs Belgium Round of 16 game will be played on Tuesday, July 7. The game will kick-off at 5.30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Seattle Stadium.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 7

Belgium wins: 6

USA wins: 1

Draws: 0

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Belgium:W-W-D-D-W

USA: W-L-W-W-L

Belgium:

Possible starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans; Jérémy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere.

Substitutes: Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Zeno Debast, Koni De Winter, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Axel Witsel, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemekars.

Coach: Rudi Garcia

USA

Possible starting XI (4-3-3): Matt Freese; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Sergiño Dest.

Substitutes: Chris Brady, Matt Turner, Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah, Alejandro Zendejas, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi.

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Players to watch

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium's most impactful player. The midfielder has all the talent, experience and skills to turn the tide in his team's favour. At his peak he was regarded as one of the best mifielders of his generation. The 35-year-old Napoli midfielder has already scored once in this tournament and if Belgium have to up the ante, De Bruyne has to be at the top of his game.

Christian Pulisic (USA): Christian Pulisic is the United States' most recognizable footballer, having represented some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and now AC Milan. His career at the highest level is a testament to his quality and consistency. If there is one player capable of inspiring the United States to a deep run in the tournament, it is Christian Pulisic.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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