Mumbai-Pune Expressway Update: Landslide Debris Cleared, Traffic Restored On Connecting Link

Traffic resumed on the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road late on Monday night after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) completed extensive safety operations following landslide-related disruptions caused by heavy monsoon rainfall.

MSRDC teams worked through relentless monsoon conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and low visibility, to ensure the route could be reopened safely, the corporation said in a post on X.

Debris were cleared from the affected stretch, while the carriageway was thoroughly cleaned using specialised equipment, MSRDC said. Technical experts also carried out detailed inspections of Tunnel 2 and the adjoining slope to ensure no loose material posed a risk, the agency added.

Drone surveys were attempted as part of the assessment, but dense fog, heavy rain and strong winds restricted aerial operations.

Traffic was restored only after the required safety and technical assessments were completed, the corporation clarified, urging commuters to avoid non-essential travel during the ongoing heavy monsoon and to strictly follow traffic advisories issued by the authorities.

The MSRDC post, tagged to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra, was accompanied by a 37-second video showing an empty tunnel stretch illuminated by overhead lights, with visible water on the carriageway.

The CMO Maharashtra later shared the update on X, confirming that vehicular movement had been restored.

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"Government is trying its best," the post read, adding, "Stay safe everyone!"

The disruption came amid a spell of intense monsoon activity across Maharashtra, which has affected road and rail connectivity in the Mumbai metropolitan region and surrounding areas in recent days.

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