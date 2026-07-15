L&T Technology Services Shares Jump 6% After Q1 Profit Growth, Margin Expansion

Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd. climbed nearly 6% in intraday trade on Wednesday after the engineering and technology services company reported higher quarterly profit and an expansion in operating margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The stock traded at Rs 3,510.6 on the NSE at around 10:20 a.m., up 200.1 points from its previous close of Rs 3,293.1. During the same period, the Nifty 50 rose 0.6%.

Investors focused on the company's stronger operating profitability despite modest revenue growth. The market will also watch management's commentary on demand, large deal wins, client spending and margin sustainability, as these could influence the stock's performance over the coming quarters.

Profit Growth Supported by Higher Margins

L&T Technology Services reported a 7.4% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 357 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 332 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 2.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,940 crore, from Rs 2,858 crore in the March quarter.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 7.4% As Revenue Tops Rs 2,900 Crore

Operating performance also improved. EBIT increased 6.1% to Rs 461.3 crore from Rs 435 crore in the previous quarter. The EBIT margin widened 47 basis points to 15.68%, compared with 15.21% in the preceding quarter.

The improvement in margins and steady earnings growth supported investor sentiment and lifted the stock in early trade.

Stock Still Down for the Year

L&T Technology Services shares have gained more than 11.7% over the past week, outperforming the Nifty 500, which has advanced 1.9% during the same period.

Despite the recent rally, the stock remains 19.8% lower since the start of 2026, while the benchmark index has declined 2.4%.

The stock has traded between Rs 3,010 and Rs 4,726 over the past 52 weeks. It is currently valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.7 times.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 37,345.7 crore at the close of the previous trading session.

ALSO READ: L&T Technology Q1 Review: Nomura Raises Target Price, Peers Cut On Forex Headwinds

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