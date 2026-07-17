Mumbai's Small Dairies Seek 2-Month Reprieve From Tukaram Mundhe's New Milk Hygiene Norms

Representatives of Mumbai's small dairy operators on Friday sought a two-month extension from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to comply with the state's new milk hygiene norms, arguing that an immediate shift away from loose milk sales would severely disrupt their businesses.

A delegation from the Mewar Ekta Mandal, led by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, met FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after the regulator cancelled licences of loose milk sellers and directed immediate compliance with the new rules, NDTV reported.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nirupam said the delegation was representing nearly 50,000 small dairies across Mumbai.

"No one in the world can oppose hygiene and cleanliness. There must be proper cleanliness. We are not opposed to the drive launched by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe," Nirupam said.

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He said traders had requested a two-month grace period to transition to the new packaging norms.

"Fresh milk can be sold in plastic packaging, but milk brought in tankers cannot be sold loose. Therefore, we have requested a two-month extension to make the transition," he said.

Nirupam added that the association had urged the FDA to allow the grace period before taking enforcement action against dairy operators. He said that the FDA Commissioner heard the traders' concerns and assured them that further discussions would be held.

"The Commissioner heard our representation. He has assured us that there will be a discussion with him and a meeting will be held," Nirupam said.

He said the delegation supports the government's efforts to curb milk adulteration but wants authorities to address the concerns of small businesses during the transition.

"Milk adulteration must be stopped, but before that, the concerns of these people should also be heard," he said.

Nirupam also said FDA officials assured the delegation that field teams would visit local areas to guide dairy operators on complying with the new regulations.

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The representation comes days after the Maharashtra FDA prohibited the sale of loose milk across the state, requiring pasteurised, standardised and other heat-treated milk to be sold only in sealed, tamper-evident and properly labelled packages.

The regulator has cited food safety concerns, including contamination risks highlighted in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's National Milk Safety and Quality Survey, which flagged issues such as Aflatoxin M1 contamination and antibiotic residues in milk.

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