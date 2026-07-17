Shalimar, Parsi Dairy, K Rustoms: List Of Places Hit By Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Crackdown

Newly appointed Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has ordered the suspension or cancellation of licences of several food establishments across the state in recent weeks, with iconic Mumbai names including Parsi Dairy Farm, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and K Rustom Ice Cream among those shut down over hygiene and food safety violations, as part of a widening enforcement drive.

The action forms part of the FDA's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, under which food safety officials conducted 24 targeted raids across the state over two days this week, seizing adulterated dairy items, banned products and unsafe food materials worth close to Rs 1.90 crore.

Inspection teams focused on dairy establishments, hotels, restaurants and sweets manufacturers in Mumbai and Palghar, confiscating sub-standard spices, adulterated milk and banned gutkha or pan masala in the process.

1. Parsi Dairy Farm

Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm had its licence suspended after inspectors found severe hygiene lapses during a statewide two-day crackdown under the FDA's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign.

2. Noor Mohammadi Hotel

The Bhendi Bazar institution, known for its Nalli Nihari, was shut after inspectors found oil-slicked floors and open windows near the kebab section. Owner Khalid Hakim told the Indian Express: "We have received a letter, it says we got 45 marks out of 100. I don't know anything about suspension."

3. Shalimar Hospitality

The Bhendi Bazar hotel's licence was cancelled after a follow-up inspection uncovered 25 violations, despite an earlier notice granting time to rectify faults.

4. Rahmania Restaurant

The Umarkhadi eatery was suspended over inadequate storage of food and packaging material and doors lacking pest barriers. A third establishment in the same locality was flagged for unhygienic utensils and missing water-testing and ingredient-quality records.

5. Amravati Darbar Hotel

The Amravati hotel, near Shegaon Naka, was found operating without a valid food licence altogether.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Swings Into Action; Licences Of Mumbai's Shalimar, Two Other Restaurants Suspended

6. K Rustom Ice Cream

The iconic Churchgate parlour was suspended after inspectors alleged rodent infestation, expired flavouring agents and lapses in cold-chain storage.

7. BG Goyal & Company

The Pune shop of Pravin Goyal, father of Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal, had over 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8.14 lakh seized on July 14.

8. Four Vasai hotels

A surprise inspection found unsanitary kitchens, poor cold storage and expired materials, prompting suspension of four hotel licences.

9. Vasai bakery

A bakery in the same locality was also suspended after inspectors found staff lacked safety equipment and training in food handling.

ALSO READ: Crows Near...: Why Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Downed Shutters Of Mumbai's Nihari Giant Noor Mohammadi

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