Tech Mahindra Share Price Rises Over 3% After Q1 Results — Here's Why

IT major Tech Mahindra shares were in demand on Friday, with the scrip rising as much as 3.41% to an intraday high of Rs 1,562.90 per share.

At 9:24 am, Tech Mahindra share price was trading 2.57% higher at Rs 1,550.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61% higher at 77,673 levels.

The uptick came after the company reported a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of FY27. Tech Mahindra's net profit rose 8.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,465 crore, as against Rs 1,354 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

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Revenue, or topline, surged 4.21% QoQ to Rs 15,711.9 crore, against Rs 15,076.1 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) climbed 8.62% sequentially to Rs 2,263.9 crore, as opposed to Rs 2,084.2 crore.

Subsequently, Ebit margin expanded 58 basis points (bps) to 14.4% in the June quarter of FY27, from 13.82% in the March quarter of FY26.

The total headcount dropped by 863 to 146,760 employees during the quarter under review. LTM IT attrition stood at 11.8%.

Notably, new deal wins total contract value (TCV) surged 33.3%m YoY to $1,078 million.

“YoY growth of 6.1% coupled with three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding $1 billion dollars underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings. Equally encouraging is the continued deepening of client relationships, with our $50 million-plus client base up by seven and all verticals delivering growth YoY,” said Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra.

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