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Jio Financial Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Healthy Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Jio Financial posted a healthy quarter, with Jio Credit scaling up well as its assets under management crossed Rs 30,000 crore.

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Jio Financial Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Healthy Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Jio Financial Services' Q1 FY27 net interest income grew 106% YoY to Rs 540 crore.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Jio Financial Services Ltd. posted a healthy quarter, with Jio Credit scaling up well as its AUM crossed Rs 30,00 crores. Other businesses have seen steady progress, with improving profitability in payments business and continued traction in its insurance and AMC franchises.

However, operating expenses remained high due to ongoing investments in incubating new businesses and scaling up existing operations.

The brokerage has cut its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 4%/6% to factor in high opex due to investments in ongoing businesses.

Jio Financial trades at 1x FY27E P/BV. The brokerage models a consolidated PAT CAGR of 46% over FY26-FY28 and reiterate its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 (based on Mar'28E SoTP).

The SoTP does not factor in valuation from businesses like insurance manufacturing, wealth management, broking and marketplace, which are still in their incubation phase.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Jio Fin.pdf
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ALSO READ: BHEL Shares In Focus As Dolat Capital Upgrades Rating, Raises Target Price After Q1 Results — Check Upside

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