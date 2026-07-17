BHEL Shares In Focus As Dolat Capital Upgrades Rating, Raises Target Price After Q1 Results — Check Upside

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Dolat Capital Report

Q1 FY27 marks a structural inflection, the power segment turnaround is driven by operating leverage. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s diversified order book of 2,60,300 crore, (~7.2x TTM sales) provide multi-year visibility as execution now becomes the swing factor.

Domestic brokerage firm Dolat Capital expects margins to keep expanding through FY27-29E and upgrade BHEL stocl to Buy from Accumulate with a revised target price of Rs 525, valuing the stock at 35 times Sep-28E EPS (up from Rs 421 at 35x FY28E earlier), while watching execution pace and margin sustainability into H2 FY27 as key monitorables.

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Dolat Capital Bhel Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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