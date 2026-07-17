Will K Rustom Reopen Soon? Iconic Mumbai Ice Cream Shop Shuts For Renovation After FDA Action

Mumbai's legendary ice cream parlour K Rustom & Co. at Churchgate has temporarily closed operations after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its food business licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

The 70-year-old establishment, located near Churchgate railway station at Brabourne Stadium House, is known for its signature wafer ice cream sandwiches and has been a popular destination for generations of Mumbaikars and tourists.

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A notice displayed outside the outlet informed customers about the closure, stating, "We regret to inform all our lovely customers that we are shut for renovations from July 8, 2026 – K Rustom & Co."

The FDA action followed a surprise inspection conducted as part of the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" enforcement campaign. Officials reportedly found serious sanitation and regulatory lapses during the inspection, including live rats and houseflies in food preparation and storage areas.

Authorities also flagged cold chain maintenance issues, stating that the establishment had failed to maintain the required temperature-controlled storage conditions for ice cream products. Previous laboratory reports allegedly showed that the milk fat content in the ice cream was 7.94 per cent, below the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirement of 10 per cent, as per PTI.

Following the suspension of its licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, K Rustom & Co. has shut its doors to carry out renovations and address the issues highlighted by officials. The outlet will need to eliminate pest concerns, improve storage facilities, submit a compliance report with supporting evidence and clear a follow-up FDA inspection before resuming operations.

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Beyond its massive popularity in India, the historic Mumbai parlour has achieved global fame. In late June 2025, K. Rustom & Co. was placed in the top 25 on TasteAtlas's global list of the "100 Most Iconic Ice Creams" for its celebrated Mango Ice Cream Sandwich, a signature treat the brand has popularised over decades.

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