Crows Near...: Why Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Downed Shutters Of Mumbai's Nihari Giant Noor Mohammadi

The Maharashtra Food And Drug Administration (FDA) led by recently appointed Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe suspended the food licences of the famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar and Rehmania restaurant according to reports on Wednesday.

Mundhe has employed a proactive approach to norm enforcement, having ordered the suspension of four hotels, bakeries in Vasai over food lapses.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA Raid: Tukaram Mundhe Orders Suspension Of 4 Hotels, Bakery Licenses In Vasai

The Noor Mohammadi Hotel in south Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area, is known for iconic Mughlai dishes such as Nalli Nihari, a slow-cooked meat stew, prepared with sautéed mutton shanks and caramelised onions mixed with a plethora of spices and thickened with wheat flour. It is also famous for Chicken Sanju Baba, a chicken dish named after actor Sanjay Dutt who personally gave them the recipe.

The restaurant had its license suspended due to the FDA citing floors slicked with thick layers of oil, along with open windows which have the tendency to let in crows, flies and other insects in close proximity to the kebab section. The enforcement agency also pointed to the unhygienic conditions of the storage of raw materials along with the presence of old and dirty utensils as well as with pest control that was not up to standards.

The FDA also flagged the eatery's lack of supplier records and drinking water quality records, and peeling plaster and paint.

“We have received a letter, it says we got 45 marks out of 100. I don't know anything about suspension. I have just reached the shop, will have better understanding in some time," owner Khalid Hakim told Indian Express, stating that he was unaware of the suspension order.

The licence of the well-known Shalimar Hospitality hotel was reportedly cancelled after officials found 25 separate violations during a follow-up inspection on July 14, despite an earlier notice in April, giving the establishment time to rectify faults.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Swings Into Action; Licences Of Mumbai's Shalimar, Two Other Restaurants Suspended

The FDA stated that the hotel had damp and slippery floors, did not have records of raw materials, lacked edible quality oil, had open windows without insect-proof nets as well as having not undertaken drinking water quality tests.

It also flagged a substandard segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

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