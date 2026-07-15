Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Closer To Colonising Mars Than Fixing Today's 'Broken Workplace': This CEO's Take Goes Viral

Gallup CEO Jon Clifton said companies are investing heavily in AI, but improving workplace culture and employee engagement remains the bigger challenge.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Closer To Colonising Mars Than Fixing Today's 'Broken Workplace': This CEO's Take Goes Viral
AI investment alone won't boost productivity without better workplaces, Gallup's CEO said.
AI Generated Image

Despite rapid advances in Artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration, workplaces around the world continue to struggle with employee engagement and wellbeing, according to Gallup CEO Jon Clifton.

According to a recent interview with Fortune, Clifton said organisations have made significant technological progress but have failed to address fundamental issues affecting employees.

“We're closer to colonising Mars than we are to fixing the world's broken workplace,” Jon Clifton said.

ALSO READ | PayPal On Sale: Stripe, Advent Make Joint Bid For $53 Billion, Says Report

The Washington-based executive mentioned that many employers continued to face challenges in creating work environments where employees feel engaged, supported and connected.

According to Gallup, these factors have become increasingly important as companies navigate changing work models and rising expectations from employees.

Clifton suggested that the issue lies not with work itself, but with how workplaces are designed and managed.

“The problem, therefore, is not work,” he said. “The problem is the workplace.” Clifton added.

The report also highlighted that employee engagement remains a crucial part of productivity, innovation and business performance.

Clifton's remarks come as companies around the world invest billions of dollars in AI to improve productivity and efficiency.

ALSO READ | Salary Booster: GenAI Making Majority Of Indians Eligible For 15% Higher Pay, Study Finds

However, Gallup's findings suggested those investments may not fulfil their full potential unless organisations also focused on employee experience and the quality of management.

According to Gallup's 2026 State of the Global Workplace report, global employee engagement dropped to its lowest level since 2020, while manager engagement registered a significant decline compared with the previous year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Apple Gets Approval For iPhone AI In China With Alibaba, Baidu

Apple Gets Approval For iPhone AI In China With Alibaba, Baidu

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com