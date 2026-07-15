SpaceX Craters Below IPO Price For First Time; Shares Down 40% From Post-Listing Peak

In a major blow to Elon Musk's rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), the share price has plunged below the psychologically important $135 level for the first time.

The stock have fallen over 40% since its all-time high of $225.64 after listing to $132.15 on Wednesday. The issue price for the IPO was set at $135.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.