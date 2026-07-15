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SpaceX Craters Below IPO Price For First Time; Shares Down 40% From Post-Listing Peak

The issue price for the IPO was set at $135, making it psychologically significant.

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SpaceX Craters Below IPO Price For First Time; Shares Down 40% From Post-Listing Peak
SpaceX slumps on Wednesday.
Image: SpaceX X handle.

In a major blow to Elon Musk's rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), the share price has plunged below the psychologically important $135 level for the first time. 

The stock have fallen over 40% since its all-time high of $225.64 after listing to $132.15 on Wednesday. The issue price for the IPO was set at $135. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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