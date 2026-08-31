Uzbekistan Visa-Free Entry: Indians Can Stay 30 Days Without A Visa

Uzbekistan has announced 30-day visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, allowing Indian citizens to visit the Central Asian country without obtaining an advance e-visa or tourist visa.

The move could make Uzbekistan a more accessible destination for Indian travellers as the two countries deepen their tourism, cultural and economic ties.

The decision was announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent on August 30, 2026, during Modi's official state visit.

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Visa-free stay

Under the new arrangement, Indian citizens will be able to stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without an advance e-visa or tourist visa.

The initiative is intended to boost tourism, strengthen people-to-people ties and facilitate business exchanges as India and Uzbekistan expand their economic partnership.

The announcement comes amid growing cultural and diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Indian cultural centres and rising interest in yoga in Uzbekistan have contributed to closer connections between people in the two countries.

Greater travel access is expected to further strengthen these ties.

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Trade ties

President Mirziyoyev described India as a reliable strategic partner during the talks.

He said bilateral trade crossed US$1 billion for the first time last year. The Uzbek president also highlighted the expansion of business links, saying the number of joint ventures between the two countries has increased sevenfold in recent years, as per NDTV.

For Indian tourists, Uzbekistan offers historic landmarks, cultural experiences and traditional cuisine.

In Tashkent, travellers can visit the city's Metro stations, which feature mosaics, chandeliers, sculptures and murals.

Before You Go

Samarkand offers attractions including Registan Square, the Bibi-Khanum Mosque, Shahi Zinda and the Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum.

In Bukhara, travellers can explore the historic Silk Road centre, with its madrasahs, mosques, bazaars and traditional trading domes.

The Fergana Valley offers access to Rishtan's ceramics and Margilan's traditional silk-making heritage. Visitors can also try Uzbek dishes such as plov, manti and shashlik or experience a traditional yurt stay.

However, travellers should verify the official implementation date and final entry requirements before making travel plans.

Details including passport-validity requirements and permitted purposes of stay should be confirmed with the relevant Uzbek authorities before booking flights or accommodation.

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