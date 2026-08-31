US-Iran War: Trump Shares AI Video Showing Iran's Kharg Island 'Blown To Smithereens'

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting Iran's Kharg Island being destroyed in a series of explosions, as tensions between Washington and Tehran flared again.

The post put one of Iran's most important oil facilities at the centre of the renewed US-Iran confrontation, even as there was no other evidence that the island had come under attack.

Trump accompanied the video with the caption: “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!! - President DJT”

At the time of its report, Reuters said there was no other evidence that Kharg Island was under attack. The White House and US Defence Department had not responded to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

ALSO READ: Iran Attacks US Bases In Jordan In Response To Strikes On Larak Island

Kharg Island is Iran's main crude oil export hub and handled about 90% of the country's oil exports before the war, according to Reuters.

The island is in the Persian Gulf, about 25 kilometres off Iran's mainland, and has major oil export infrastructure. Any real attack causing serious damage to those facilities could affect Iran's economy and international oil markets, Reuters reported.

Trump has previously threatened action against Kharg Island because of its role in Iran's oil trade, but had stopped short of attacking or taking control of it.

Trump's post came hours after the US carried out its first known military strikes against Iranian targets in weeks.

US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, another Iranian island near the Strait of Hormuz. A US official said Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines into the strait, Reuters reported.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan, according to Iranian media reports citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Associated Press reported that Jordanian defences intercepted missiles entering its airspace during the Iranian retaliation.

The exchange marked a renewed flare-up after weeks of relative calm between the US and Iran, according to Reuters.

Oil, Sanctions

The latest escalation has also reached financial markets. Brent crude rose above $90 a barrel as concerns grew over possible disruption to oil supplies and shipping through the Gulf, Reuters reported.

Trump's Kharg Island post also came as his administration continued to emphasise economic pressure and sanctions on Iran alongside military action.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters that Washington expected to impose additional secondary sanctions on Iran-linked entities, with banks among the initial targets.

Bessent indicated that further sanctions could be announced regularly as the US seeks to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

ALSO READ: Iran Economy Under Pressure As US Sanctions Bite, Trade Falls 35%: Report

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