Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, July 18? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India except Sikkim will remain open today, July 18 since it is the third Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Sikkim will observe bank holiday today to mark Drukpa Tshe-zi, a sacred Buddhist festival celebrated to commemorate the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon in Sarnath.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

The next bank holiday is tomorrow, July 19, 2026 as it is a Sunday. In addition to the weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on July 22, when banks in Tripura will next remain closed due to Kharchi Puja.

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What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

Bank Holidays In July

Apart from weekend holidays, banks were scheduled to remain closed for six days this month.

Check full list

July 6: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed for MHIP Day.

July 9: Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16: Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will be closed for Ratha Yatra, Kang Rathajatra, and Harela.

July 17: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja.

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