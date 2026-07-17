Aamir Khan's Big Remark Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: 3 Idiots 'Not Based' On Ladakhi Innovator

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has firmly shut down the long-standing belief that his iconic character, Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho), from the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, was based on the life of Ladakhi innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

Speaking at a public event, Khan clarified that neither he nor the film's writers had any knowledge of Wangchuk when the movie was being made, and therefore the character could not have been written as a portrayal of him.

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The actor, however, expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, saying that everyone was worried about his condition and hoped his hunger strike would end soon.

Khan also stated that Wangchuk does not need to have inspired a film character for people to respect him for his work, stressing that the activist's work and contributions stand on their own merit.

This clarification comes at a time when Wangchuk's hunger strike has drawn widespread attention and support from several prominent personalities.

The debate over the film's inspiration surface after actor Omi Vaidya, who played the character of Chatur in 3 Idiots, appealed for public support for Wangchuk during his fast and referred to him as the real life Phunsuk Wangdu.

He stated in an instagram post "I do not want Phunsuk Wangdu to die."

Aamir Khan went as far as to say that Omi Vaidya was wrong in saying that Sonam Wangchuk was the inspiration for Aamir's character in the film.

The debate over whether 3 Idiots was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk has continued for nearly two decades. While many viewers still associate the film's iconic protagonist with the innovator from Ladakh, Wangchuk himself has consistently maintained that he would rather be known for his real-life work than for a fictional character, the Indian Express reported.

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