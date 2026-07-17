Who Is Anurag Kumar? Meet Delhi's New Police Commissioner Replacing Satish Golcha

IPS officer Anurag Kumar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi, replacing Satish Golcha, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, with immediate effect from the date he assumes charge.

The order, issued from Kartavya Bhavan-3 in New Delhi and signed by Under Secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh, states that Kumar, an IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre's 1994 batch, has been appointed with the approval of the competent authority "until further orders."

Outgoing Commissioner Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), has been directed to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further posting once Kumar assumes charge.

Early Career And Cadre

Kumar joined the Indian Police Service on September 4, 1994, as a direct recruit through the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree and has completed 32 years of service in the force, drawn from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre that also staffs Delhi Police.

Postings And Deputations

Kumar has spent significant portions of his career on central and foreign deputation.

Records show he was posted with the Ministry of External Affairs around 2020, when he received a proforma promotion to the ADGP grade.

ALSO READ: 'I Support Sonam Wangchuk': Kiran Rao Changes DP On Instagram As Innovator's Hunger Strike Enters Day 20

More recently, he served as Additional Director of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Delhi under the Ministry of Home Affairs, before being empanelled last year for postings at the Director General or DG-equivalent level at the Centre.

He had been on central deputation at the senior-most pay level shortly before his appointment as Delhi's police chief.

Awards And Recognition

Over his career, Kumar has been conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016, recognising his contributions across various assignments.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Arrest Nine Linked To ISI, Dawood In Alleged Attack Plan

Taking Over From Golcha

Kumar succeeds Satish Golcha, who had been serving as Delhi's police commissioner since August 2025. The handover marks a shift back to an officer with an extensive record in intelligence and central postings, as Delhi Police navigates a demanding security calendar in the capital.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.