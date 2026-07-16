'Not In Good Shape, But...': Sonam Wangchuk Releases Video, Urges People To Join Parliament March

Engineer turned education reformer and climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, released a video through a post on X urging citizens across India to join a peaceful march to the parliament on July 20 which is the opening day of the monsoon session, as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day.

In the post on X, Wangchuk stated, "I'm Not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament."

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day Amid PIL Seeking Medical Intervention

As the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak and the subsequent deaths of more than 10 students, continues at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wangchuk stated that although his body had weakened, his resolve remained intact. Reports over the past few days indicated that Wangchuk's health is deteriorationg as the fast continues.

A large group of people, including writers, artists, politicians and other prominent personalities have urged Wangchuk to end his fast while simultaneously urging the government to open a dialogue with the protestors.

Prominent figues from the film fraternity have come forward to express their solidarity with the movement while also urging Wangchuk to end his fast. These include, Omi Vaidya, Arundhati Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the group thanked Wangchuk and the protestors for standing up against injustice but also voiced deep concerns over their worsening physical health, PTI reported.

The statement read, as cited by PTI, " We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across this country. We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come."

As reported by The Times of India, a petition has also been filed before the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk, citing concerns over his deteriorating health due to the ongoing fast.

However, Wangchuk remained steadfast in his appeal and reiterated that the July 20 march should remain peaceful, disciplined and non-violent, urging supporters to strengthen the movement through democratic means.

ALSO READ: 'Sonam Wangchuk Is Stupid': X User's Post Goes Viral As His Fast Enters 17th Day

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