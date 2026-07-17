'Don't Go, Bomb Hai...': Threat Note Found On IndiGo's Bengaluru-Ahmedabad Flight

A hoax bomb threat scrawled on a handwritten note and left inside the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft triggered a security scare at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday evening, prompting police to register an FIR and launch a probe into the incident.

The flight in question, IndiGo's 6E-6423 service to Ahmedabad, had been scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to PTI.

Around 25 minutes before departure, a crew member discovered the note tucked inside the aircraft's forward lavatory. The message read: "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please," PTI quoted police as saying.

Ground and security staff swiftly activated standard emergency protocols and combed through the aircraft, but the search turned up nothing suspicious.

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IndiGo subsequently filed a formal complaint with police at the airport, stating that the scare had significantly disrupted operations and raised safety concerns for everyone on board.

The airline's complaint sought a detailed probe to trace whoever was behind the note and to ensure legal action followed.

Acting on the airline's complaint, police registered an FIR and have launched an investigation to establish both the identity of the culprit and the motive behind the threat, a senior officer told the agency.

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