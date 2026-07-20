Who Is Rodri? Meet The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Winner Who Led Spain To Glory

Spain wrestled away the FIFA World Cup trophy from defending champions Argentina with a commanding display in the 2026 final, defeating Lionel Scaloni's side 1-0 after extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, but it was captain Rodri who once again orchestrated proceedings from midfield, capping a remarkable tournament by winning the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.

While goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal and others grabbed the headlines throughout the tournament, Rodri was the heartbeat of Luis de la Fuente's side. The Spanish captain dictated the tempo, shielded the defence and provided the platform for Spain's attacking stars to flourish as La Roja completed an unbeaten run to their second world title.

The Manchester City midfielder finished the tournament having completed a tournament record 756 passes, eclipsing his own mark of 638 set at the 2022 World Cup. He maintained a pass completion rate of over 93 per cent throughout the tournament and completed 93 of his 99 passes in the final as Spain restricted Argentina to zero shots during regulation time. Rodri also ranked among the tournament leaders in ball recoveries, tackles and aerial duels, underlining why FIFA's Technical Study Group named him the competition's best player.

ALSO READ | Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

From Academy Rejection To World Cup Glory

Born in Madrid, Rodri's rise to the summit of world football has been anything but straightforward. Released by Atletico Madrid's academy as a teenager after being deemed physically underdeveloped, he rebuilt his career at Villarreal before earning a return to Atletico, where he won the UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

His move to Manchester City in 2019 transformed him into one of football's premier midfielders. Rodri scored the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final to secure City's historic Treble before becoming the first Spanish player since Luis Suarez in 1960 to win the Ballon d'Or after leading Spain to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

His journey appeared to hit a major obstacle when he suffered a serious ACL injury in September 2024, raising fears over his long-term future. Months of rehabilitation followed before his return in May 2025, allowing him to regain peak fitness ahead of the World Cup.

That comeback culminated in the finest achievement of his international career. As captain, Rodri anchored Spain's midfield throughout the tournament, extended La Roja's unbeaten run to a European-record 38 matches and lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy before adding the Golden Ball to an already glittering list of honours.

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