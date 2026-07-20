Trump Refuses To Leave Stage Even As Spain Lifts World Cup Trophy, Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump sparked widespread discussions online as he remained on the stage, after presenting the trophy to La Roja, as Spain celebrated their 2026 FIFA World Cup win by lifting their trophy following their victory over Argentina.

Broadcast footage and videos shared widely on social media show FIFA President Gianni Infantino appearing to gesture Trump to step away from the centre of the stage so Spain could celebrate with the trophy.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: A Statistical Breakdown Of The Final As Spain Dominate Argentina

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

Trump attended the final with First Lady Melania Trump and joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the podium for the post-match trophy presentation. Videos circulating on social media show Trump standing on the stage as the Spanish team players assembled for the traditional trophy lift celebration. The awkward delay quickly prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with many users describing the moment as awkward and accusing Trump of overshadowing Spain's celebration.

The moment also drew comparisons to Trump's appearance during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup trophy ceremony, when he similarly remained on stage during Chelsea's celebrations, an incident that had also gone viral.

ALSO READ: Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.