'Ambition Meets Opportunity': Skyroot Highlights Its 28-Year Average Age After PM Modi's Praise

Skyroot Aerospace on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he acknowledged the company's young workforce during his speech at the inaugural sitting of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad-based space startup noted that it was honoured to be recognised by the Prime Minister, who mentioned the average age of its engineers while highlighting India's rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

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"Honoured to see the spotlight on the Skyroot team in the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's address during today's inaugural Monsoon Session of Parliament," the company posted on X.

“His mention of our team's average age, just 28 years, was a powerful reminder of what young Indian engineers can achieve when ambition meets opportunity," the company added.

Skyroot Aerospace further confirmed its commitment to building cutting-edge space technology in India, saying, “We'll keep building from India, for the world."

During the Parliament session, PM Modi pointed to Skyroot Aerospace as an example of the progress made by India's private space industry.

He also stated that the youthful workforce reflected the country's expanding innovation ecosystem and the opportunities created through reforms in the sector.

"India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat, PM Modi said.

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Prime Minister Modi also mentioned Skyroot Aerospace's achievements as an example of the strength of India's startup ecosystem, while urging the Opposition to ensure the smooth conduct of the Monsoon Session. The Hyderabad-based startup recently achieved a significant milestone for India's private space sector after its Vikram-1 launch vehicle became the first privately developed Indian rocket to attempt an orbital mission.

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