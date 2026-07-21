Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Jumps To Rs 1.42 Lakh As US-Iran Uncertainties Continue

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate rose on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, July 21 as crude prices amid ongoing tensions between US and Iran.

At 9:03 am on Tuesday, the MCX gold August futures contract advanced 0.57% to Rs 1,42,150 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver September futures surged 1.04% to Rs 2,20,668 per kg.

In the global amrkets too, gold price jumped on dip-buying as traders monitored developments in the Middle East for hints on the energy price impact on inflation. The precious metal traded at around $4,000 an ounce after ending the previous session 0.2% lower, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

Oil price fell after two days of gains, despite US forces launching a fresh round of strikes on Iranian targets.

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