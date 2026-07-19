India Uses AI To Stress-Test Nearly 500 Government Apps For Cyber Vulnerabilities

India has begun using artificial intelligence models to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities across government digital infrastructure, with nearly 500 government applications and IT systems already stress-tested over the past month, Electronics & IT Secretary S Krishnan told NDTV Profit.

The exercise is being led by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which has created a dedicated AI sandbox to evaluate government systems against potential cyber threats.

"We've been at it for about a month. CERT-In has created a sandbox where multiple AI models are being used to test government applications and systems," Krishnan said.

According to him, the government is deploying a mix of leading open-source AI models as well as Indian-developed models to identify weaknesses before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

"We're using around nine or ten open-source models along with one or two Indian models."

The AI systems are being tasked with probing applications for security flaws, testing system resilience and identifying potential vulnerabilities that traditional security audits may miss.

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"So far, close to 500 government applications and systems have been stress-tested, and the work is continuing," Krishnan said.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader push to integrate AI into public administration while also strengthening cyber resilience as digital public infrastructure continues to expand.

The exercise comes at a time when governments worldwide are increasingly using AI for both offensive and defensive cybersecurity applications. While generative AI has enhanced the capabilities of cyber attackers, it has also enabled defenders to automate vulnerability detection, threat analysis and incident response.

India has simultaneously been stepping up investments in AI infrastructure through the IndiaAI Mission, while exploring regulatory guardrails for the technology.

Krishnan said leveraging AI to secure government systems is one example of how the technology can be deployed responsibly for public interest, even as policymakers continue to deliberate on broader AI governance and safety frameworks.

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