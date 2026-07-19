Platforms Could Lose Safe Harbour Over Child Sexual Abuse Content: MeitY Secy

Social media platforms that fail to act swiftly against child sexual abuse material (CSAM) risk losing legal safe harbour protections under Indian law, Electronics & IT Secretary S Krishnan told NDTV Profit, signalling the government's hardening stance on platform accountability.

Krishnan's remarks come after NDTV reported that child sexual abuse material could be accessed on Instagram for as little as Rs 50, renewing concerns around content moderation and platform responsibility.

"There is zero tolerance to such material," Krishnan said. "No safe harbour will be given when this material is carried."

Under India's Information Technology framework, intermediaries receive safe harbour protection provided they exercise due diligence and comply with legal obligations. Krishnan suggested platforms cannot simply act as passive intermediaries when dealing with child sexual abuse material.

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"They are expected to nip this in the bud. If they fail to do so, both the platform and the source of the content will be held equally liable," he said.

The comments indicate that the government expects proactive detection rather than merely responding after illegal content is flagged.

The issue assumes greater significance as India works on broader reforms to its digital regulatory framework, including new AI safeguards and updated intermediary obligations. Officials have repeatedly said emerging technologies should not weaken platform accountability, particularly where child safety is involved.

Krishnan reiterated that the government's approach towards CSAM remains uncompromising, with platforms expected to deploy technology, moderation systems and reporting mechanisms capable of preventing such content from circulating.

The remarks also come amid wider discussions within the government on online harms, children's safety and the responsibilities of digital platforms as social media usage continues to rise across India.

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