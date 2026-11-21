The 2026 Formula 1 season continues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as drivers prepare for the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's race. The session will see the 22 drivers compete for the best possible starting positions on the grid.

The qualifying session is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 20, in Las Vegas. However, because of the time difference, Indian viewers will be able to catch the action on Saturday, November 21.

With the battle for the remaining positions in the Drivers' and Constructors' standings still underway, the session will be important for teams looking to secure a strong starting position for the main race.

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Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying: Date And Time

The Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session will take place on Saturday, November 21, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Take Place?

The qualifying session will be held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The 6.201-kilometre street circuit features 17 corners and runs through some of the city's most recognisable landmarks, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Where To Watch The Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Live In India?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session will be broadcast live on the FanCode platform in India.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full Schedule

Qualifying: Saturday, November 21, 9:30 AM IST

Main Race: Sunday, November 22, 9:30 AM IST

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