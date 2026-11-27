German software major SAP is weighing a restructuring that could cost at least 10,000 jobs, as it pushes deeper into artificial intelligence, according to media reports published on Thursday.

Bloomberg News first reported the plan, citing people familiar with the matter. SAP executives are reportedly discussing the cuts, which would amount to roughly one in every 10 positions.The share consists a minimum of 9% of the global workforce.

The discussions are at an early stage. According to the Financial Times, the proposals have not yet been put to employee representatives, and the final figure could change after negotiations with labour bodies.

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Such consultations are a standard and often lengthy part of any large-scale restructuring in Germany.

SAP is Europe's most valuable technology company, with a market capitalisation of about €237 billion. It makes enterprise software that businesses use to run finance, supply chains and human resources.

In recent years it has moved away from selling one-off software licences and towards cloud subscriptions, while building AI tools into its products and helping clients deploy AI models.

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This would not be the first big round of cuts. SAP removed about 10,000 jobs in a major overhaul in 2024, but fresh hiring since then has taken its headcount back to around 1,13,000.

Management has signalled that further reductions are likely. Chief financial officer Dominik Asam said at an industry event that he would be surprised if headcount did not fall in future.

The reports come despite solid financial performance. In the third quarter, revenue rose 13% year on year to €10.3 billion, with cloud services contributing €6.7 billion. Post-tax profit grew 11% to €2.3 billion.

Even so, the share price has slipped about 6% over the past 12 months, as investors worry about how AI could disrupt established software business models. Software stocks sold off sharply earlier this year on those fears, though the sector has recovered much of the ground in the second half.

SAP joins a growing list of large companies trimming staff. German carmakers, including Volkswagen and BMW, have announced deep cuts amid weak demand and stiffer competition from China.

In the technology sector, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce have also announced thousands of job reductions in recent months, citing AI-led efficiencies and the need to conserve cash.

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