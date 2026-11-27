The domestic equity market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday, tracking mixed sentiment in the global market. The trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a weak start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,850 level.

Nifty 50 formed a small bull candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow.

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“This market action indicates a range bound action at the highs with minor volatility. Nifty is currently placed at the edge of breaking above the crucial hurdle of around 26,000 levels. The opening unfilled upside gaps of 5th and 25th November signals thrust of bulls to scale higher,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be positive amidst volatility. He also believes there is a higher probability of a decisive breakout of 26,000 levels in the short term.

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“A sustainable upside above this hurdle could open upside target of around 26,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,600,” Shetti said.

Stocks To Buy Today

Nagaraj Shetti has recommended two stocks to buy for short-term. He suggests trading in these stocks for a timeframe of 2-3 weeks. The technical stock picks for short-term are Lodha Developers and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares.

Lodha Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,370 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,205

Lodha Developers stock price has been in a sharp up trended movement over the last one month. The recent range bound action is about to end soon, and the stock price is poised for a decisive breakout in the short to near term. Volume pattern and RSI indicates bullish outlook for the stock price ahead, Shetti said.

He recommends buying Lodha Developers shares for a target price of Rs 1,370 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,205 level.

IREDA | Buy | Target Price: Rs 139 | Stop Loss: Rs 120

After showing a downward correction over the previous few months, IREDA stock price has witnessed an excellent breakout in the last two weeks.

“We observe bullish chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms on the daily timeframe chart. Volume has expanded during upside breakout in the stock price and daily RSI shows positive indication,” Shetti said.

He has a ‘Buy' call on IREDA shares, with a target price of Rs 139 and a stop loss of Rs 120.

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