US President Donald Trump has defended the return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive, saying he is "absolutely fine" and not a national security threat, even as questions persist over the basis for that assurance.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after Thanksgiving calls to US service members from Florida, Trump was asked how he could be sure about Huang when the Department of Justice (DOJ) had indicated there had been no proper investigation.

"Based on information, I think he's absolutely fine," he said. Pressed on what information that was, he replied: "The information I have, which is a lot of information."

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Trump also said he thought he had "done a great thing for our country and even for the world". He called Huang "a very important part of Nvidia" and said the company's chips would stay ahead of rivals.

Blackwell, he said, "will be obsolete in a year", with "two new ones coming out that are blowing Blackwell away". "Without him, I just don't know," Trump added.

He said Huang was "so happy to be going back", calling it his "second term", and that "the market feels very good about it."

Huang, 63, resigned as president, CEO and board member on November 12. The move followed reports of his extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is alleged to have worked for Chinese intelligence.

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The two are not related. Megaspeed, an Nvidia cloud partner, has faced scrutiny over whether it helped divert restricted AI chips to China. The company has said it takes export-control compliance seriously. CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

However, on Monday, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang with immediate effect, reportedly after Trump directed them to do so. It said it had considered input from senior US government levels and was confident his return posed no national security risk.

Trump welcomed the decision on Truth Social, calling it "correct and proper" and saying Washington had "no reason to believe" the return posed any risk. He has also said he played a role in persuading the board.

The assurances have drawn scepticism. Republican Senator John Cornyn asked on X: "No national security risk? Based on what?" Democratic lawmakers have also raised concerns.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the DOJ has no evidence of wrongdoing by Huang or Nvidia, but when asked how it reached that view, he said that "looking into it" did not mean a formal investigation had taken place.

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Several inquiries remain open. The board's independent probe, led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, will "proceed to conclusion", and Huang has said he will cooperate.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly conducting a civil investigation into Nvidia, including possible accounting issues. The board has also created a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee.

Nvidia shares rose after the reinstatement, recovering part of the losses that followed Huang's exit.

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