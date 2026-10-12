Spider-Man' Star Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding Weeks After Divorce

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi's wedding has caught everyone's attention for an unexpected reason. Meyer's ex husband, actor Tobey Maguire, took the special role of officiating their wedding ceremony, weeks after he and Meyer officially ended their marriage.

The couple tied the knot on October 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, surrounded by family and famous friends. Guests included Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe, Leonardo DiCaprio with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and Jeff Bezos with his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

What makes the occasion even more unusual is the timing. Meyer and Maguire had announced their separation nearly ten years ago, but their divorce was finalised only on September 21, days before the wedding.

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Jennifer Meyer wore a white wedding dress with a long veil, while Geoffrey Ogunlesi looked smart in a black tuxedo. Photos shared by Deuxmoi showed the newlyweds celebrating their special day with their guests. Meyer's two children, Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias, whom she shares with Tobey, were also present at the wedding.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi got married around five months after welcoming their first child, a baby girl. They have not shared their daughter's name with the public.

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During that time, the designer, in an interview with People, said, “I was so much younger when I did it with my first two kids, and I was the first of my friends [to get pregnant] pretty much.

“So it was a different mentality. And now I know everything and what to expect. It's a little more exhausting at this stage, but I feel amazing. I love it. I feel really good. I've had a really awesome pregnancy. Thank God. It's been really good. I think I've manifested hard.”

“I really don't mean to sound lame or anything, but I'm feeling like I'm just having a fairytale experience in my [whole] life right now. It's like all my wishes are coming true. And so I feel really grateful and lucky and just excited for all these new chapters.”

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Jennifer Meyer married Tobey Maguire in 2007. The couple announced their separation in 2016, but their divorce process began only in 2020, when Meyer filed the papers.

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