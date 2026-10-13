RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Who Played Walter White Jr, Dies At 34

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in the popular TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday.

His representatives confirmed his death in a statement, saying, “It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

They did not disclose an official cause of death. However, TMZ reported that he died by suicide. The circumstances remain under investigation, and an autopsy was expected to be conducted.

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Who Was RJ Mitte?

Born Roy Frank Mitte III on August 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three after suffering brain damage at birth.

He rose to fame as Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Skyler White, portrayed by Anna Gunn, in Breaking Bad. Created by Vince Gilligan, the crime drama aired from 2008 to 2013 and followed a chemistry teacher who turns to making drugs after being diagnosed with cancer.

Mitte appeared throughout all five seasons of the series. Like his character, he lived with cerebral palsy, and his performance helped raise awareness about the condition and the need for better disability representation on television. In 2013, he received the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award for his portrayal of Walter White Jr.

His Acting Career

After Breaking Bad, Mitte continued acting in films and television. His credits included Switched at Birth, where he played Campbell, a pre-med student who uses a wheelchair, and the Netflix series The Guardians of Justice.

He also appeared in films such as Who's Driving Doug, Time Share, Standing Up for Sunny, The Oak Room and Triumph. He served as an executive producer on Triumph, a 2021 drama about a student with cerebral palsy who dreams of becoming a wrestler.

His other projects included the short horror film Stump, House of Last Things and Talking to Strangers, which he was promoting shortly before his death.

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Social Work

Beyond acting, Mitte worked to improve disability awareness and inclusion. He served as a spokesperson for actors with disabilities and an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also founded the Mitte Foundation to support charitable causes. In addition, he modelled for Gap in 2014 and walked the runway for designer Vivienne Westwood in 2015.

Personal Life And Final Days

Mitte had been in a relationship with Kennedy Suarez since 2018, and the couple announced their engagement in October 2025.

According to reports, his final public appearance was with Breaking Bad actor Luis Moncada at the 2026 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 4, eight days before his death.

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