Five Lesser Known Facts About Veteran Actor Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 on Thursday, October 8, leaving behind a long and respected career in Hindi and Marathi cinema. While he was best known for his memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Khamoshi, Krantiveer and Natsamrat, Nana's life beyond the screen was equally remarkable.

From facing financial hardship in his childhood to undergoing military training and supporting farmers, here are five unknown known things about the late actor.

1. Worked From A Young Age

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Nana Patekar faced financial difficulties when his father's business shut down. According to reports, Nana began working when he was just 13. He painted movie posters and zebra crossings to earn money. He reportedly earned only Rs 35 a month and walked long distances to reach his workplace. During this period, he sometimes managed with just one meal a day.

2. Trained With The Army

For his directorial film Prahaar, Nana underwent a rigorous three-year army training programme. He was later given the honorary rank of Captain. He reportedly also served with the army during the 1999 Kargil War after completing the film. His association with the armed forces became one of the lesser-known chapters of his career.

3. Love For Simple Lifestyle

Away from the spotlight, Nana Patekar was known for his simple lifestyle. He enjoyed cooking his own food, trying different dishes and preparing meals for friends. He also reportedly lived in a modest 750 sq ft 1BHK apartment in Andheri, which he bought decades ago for around Rs 1.1 lakh. Screenwriter Ranbir Pushp once said that Nana turned down a luxury car worth around Rs 1.5 crore and chose to use the money to help families of farmers who had died by suicide.

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4. Never Used Stardom To Launch His Son

Nana Patekar chose not to use his fame to launch his son, Malhar Patekar, in Bollywood, believing he should build his own career through hard work. Malhar instead worked behind the camera in filmmaking and production, including as an assistant director.

5. Work For Farmers

Nana Patekar was deeply involved in supporting farmers and their families. He co-founded the Naam Foundation with Makarand Anaspure in 2015 to help drought-hit farming communities. In August 2015, he gave Rs 15,000 each to 62 families of farmers who died by suicide in Vidarbha, followed by financial aid to more than 100 families in Latur and Osmanabad the next month. He also supported widows of farmers by providing sewing machines.

Respected for his work on screen and off screen, Nana Patekar leaves behind a legacy of talent, simplicity and compassion.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Roles: From 'Krantiveer' To 'Welcome'

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