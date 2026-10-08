Nana Patekar To Be Given State Funeral, Last Rites In Pune; PM Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar and said he gave the audience characters that will be remembered for generations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Patekar was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. "Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema. Patekar's last rites will be performed this evening in Donaje village near Pune, city's District Collector Jitendra Dudi according to news agency IANS. The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar's unparalleled contribution to the fields of Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shelar said.

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Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away in Goa early on Thursday. The 75-year-old actor passed away in Goa early on Thursday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack. The body was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for postmortem.

His notable Hindi movies include "Parinda", "Prahaar: The Final Act", "Tirangaa", "Krantiveer" and "Khamoshi: The Musical". Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He had also received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.

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