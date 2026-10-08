Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75: A Look At His Career, Films, Philanthropy and Life Beyond Bollywood

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, on Thursday morning, according to reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Reports said that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

With Nana Patekar's passing, Indian cinema bids farewell to an actor whose powerful performances and unmistakable screen presence remained his signature for nearly five decades.

Acting Career

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Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, he studied at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. Before entering films, he worked as a commercial artist and also painted movie posters.

He started his acting journey in theatre before making his film debut with Gaman in 1978. During his early years, he appeared in several Marathi and Hindi films, slowly making a name for himself.

Iconic Films

His role in Salaam Bombay! brought him wider recognition, but Parinda in 1989 became one of the biggest turning points in his career. His performance as a crime lord won him the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He went on to act in several successful and critically acclaimed films, including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Patekar was best known for intense roles, but he also showed his comic side. His portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome became one of his most popular performances, and he later returned in Welcome Back.

His Marathi films also played an important role in his career. Natsamrat, released in 2016, was a major critical and commercial success, with Patekar receiving a Filmfare Award for his performance.

Patekar also tried his hand at direction with Prahaar: The Final Attack, which he directed in 1991.

Life Beyond Bollywood

Patekar's association with the Indian Army went beyond cinema. He joined the Territorial Army as a captain in 1988 and underwent training while preparing for Prahaar.

During the 1999 Kargil War, he served with the Maratha Light Infantry. He remained associated with the Territorial Army for several years and retired in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.

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Philanthropy And Social Work

Away from films, Patekar was known for living a simple life and supporting charitable causes. He contributed to relief work for flood-hit villages in Bihar and donated the money he earned from Paathshaala to five charitable organisations.

He also supported families of farmers affected by drought and debt in Maharashtra. In 2015, he co-founded the Naam Foundation with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure. The organisation works to help farmers and communities affected by drought.

Patekar also donated the cash prize he received with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award towards drought relief work in Maharashtra.

Awards And Legacy

Patekar's career earned him some of Indian cinema's highest honours, including three National Film Awards - Best Actor for Krantiveer and Best Supporting Actor for Parinda and Agni Sakshi. He also received several Filmfare and Maharashtra State Film Awards. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

His work in films, his service with the Territorial Army and his efforts to help farmers and communities made him a respected figure both on and off screen.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75

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