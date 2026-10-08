Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Nana Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am. As per preliminary analysis, he suffered severe cardiac arrest doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in but there was no response. "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI.

Family members and authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement on the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Patekar, one of India's most acclaimed actors, was known for his performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. He earned widespread recognition for films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

Nana Patekar, whose real name is Vishwanath Patekar, is one of India's most acclaimed actors, known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Over a career spanning several decades, he has earned widespread recognition for his powerful performances and has received many honours, including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and multiple Maharashtra State Film Awards. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

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Patekar's association with the Indian Army went beyond cinema. He joined the Territorial Army as a captain in 1988 and underwent training while preparing for Prahaar. During the 1999 Kargil War, he served with the Maratha Light Infantry. He remained associated with the Territorial Army for several years and retired in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.

Born in Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Patekar comes from a Marathi family and studied at Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai. He married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978, and the couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Their elder son, Durvasa, passed away at a young age due to illness. Nana Patekar and his wife lived separately for many years due to personal differences but they remained legally married till his death.

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