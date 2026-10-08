Nana Patekar Cause Of Death: Veteran Bollywood Actor Dies At 75, What We Know

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Doctors reportedly attempted to revive the actor for nearly 45 minutes, but he did not respond to treatment.

Nana Patekar Cause Of Death

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Nana Patekar reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. While doctors tried to revive him at the hospital, he was declared dead at 5:20 am.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," reported ANI quoting Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital.

His family members and authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Further details about his death are awaited from his family or authorities.

Who Was Nana Patekar?

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Bombay, Nana Patekar was among the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was also a filmmaker and screenwriter.

Patekar began his film career at a young age and gained widespread recognition with the 1986 film Ankush. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical and Bhoot.

He received three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards during his career. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Nana Patekar joined the Indian Territorial Army as a captain in 1990. He underwent military training to prepare for his role as a major in the 1993 film Prahaar: The Final Attack, during which he worked with then-General V.K. Singh.

During the 1999 Kargil War, Patekar reportedly put his acting career on hold and contributed to the war effort alongside the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment.

Patekar was last seen in the Prakash Jha's political thriller webseries Sankalp on Amazon MX Player. In films he was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O Romeo.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75

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