Nana Patekar's Most Memorable Roles: From 'Krantiveer' To 'Welcome'

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Over a career spanning decades, Patekar established himself as one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, known for his intense performances and remarkable versatility.

From fiery characters in crime dramas and socially charged films to his unforgettable comic turn in Welcome, Patekar repeatedly demonstrated his ability to inhabit vastly different roles. He was also a filmmaker and screenwriter, and received several major honours during his career, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Here are some of Nana Patekar's most memorable roles:

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Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer (1994)

Patekar's most career-defining performance came in Krantiveer, in which he played Pratap Narayan Tilak, a disillusioned man who takes on corruption and injustice.

His fiery dialogue delivery and intense screen presence made the character hugely memorable. The performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and remains among the most celebrated roles of his career.

Anna Seth in Parinda (1989)

Patekar featured as Anna Seth, a ruthless and cold-blooded gangster in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda. His chilling portrayal of the underworld don became one of the defining performances of his career. Patekar brought a menacing intensity to the character, making Anna one of the most memorable antagonists in Hindi cinema.

Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007)

Patekar showcased his comic side as Uday Shetty, a soft-hearted and eccentric underworld don in Welcome. Patekar's comic timing, expressions and distinctive dialogue delivery turned the character into a fan favourite.

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Raghav Shastri in Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

Patekar played Raghav Shastri, a cynical and hot-tempered Mumbai cab driver who finds himself caught in a conflict with John Abraham's wealthy Jai Mittal in Milan Luthria's Taxi No. 9211. The movie revolves around Patekar and Abraham's characters who are born on the same day.

Patekar effectively captured Raghav's frustration with his circumstances while balancing the character's anger with moments of humour and vulnerability.

Major Chauhan in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Patekar played Major Chauhan in Prahaar: The Final Attack, a military drama that marked another important phase of his career. Patekar also directed and co-wrote it. His portrayal of the disciplined army officer reflected his ability to combine physical intensity with emotional depth.

Majid Khan in Angaar (1992)

Patekar played the role of Majid Khan, the son of a powerful mafia don in Angaar. Unlike the roles associated with him, Patekar played a ruthless and ambitious character. His controlled body language, precise gestures and intense dialogue delivery added several layers to Majid Khan.

The performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain and further established his versatility as an actor.

Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Patekar played Sadhu Agashe, a tough and no-nonsense Mumbai Police officer, in Ab Tak Chhappan. The character's uncompromising approach to crime and justice allowed Patekar to return to the intense, gritty performances that had become synonymous with his career.

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Tabrez Alam in Apaharan (2005)

Patekar played Tabrez Alam, a ruthless and politically powerful figure connected to the kidnapping industry in Prakash Jha's Apaharan.

The morally complex character gave Patekar another opportunity to portray power, ambition and menace, earning him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

Brij Gopal in Raajneeti (2010)

In Prakash Jha's Raajneeti, Patekar played a seasoned political strategist named Brij Gopal. The character, loosely inspired by Krishna from the Mahabharata, operates from behind the scenes and approaches politics like a game of chess. Patekar brought restraint and authority to the role, standing out in an ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal.

Narasimha in Shakti: The Power (2002)

In Shakti: The Power, Patekar played Narasimha, a powerful feudal leader whose character is defined by patriarchal beliefs, aggression and violence. His portrayal captured the character's complex relationships with his family and the people around him.

Ganpatrao Belwalkar in Natsamrat (2016)

Patekar delivered one of his most emotionally demanding performances in the Marathi drama Natsamrat. He played Ganpatrao Belwalkar, a celebrated theatre actor whose life changes dramatically after retirement. The character's journey through fame, ageing, family relationships and loss allowed Patekar to showcase the emotional depth that had defined his career.

Baba in Salaam Bombay! (1988)

One of Patekar's notable early performances came in Mira Nair's acclaimed Salaam Bombay!, in which he played Baba. The film became an important milestone in Patekar's journey as a serious performer and helped establish his reputation as an actor capable of handling complex and unconventional characters.

Whether playing a ruthless gangster, a disillusioned revolutionary, a tough police officer or a comic underworld don, Patekar brought a distinctive intensity and individuality to the screen.

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