'Shocked Beyond Words': Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Actors and Politicians Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar

Tributes poured in from the film industry and politicians on Thursday after news of the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The leaders and colleagues remembered him as one of Indian cinema's most powerful performers and a champion of farmers and rural communities.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was "shocked beyond words" and that it "feels like a truck has hit me". Calling Patekar "an actor par excellence", he said there "wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform", whether a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or a poker-faced comic.

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Deshmukh, who shared screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, said working with him in a Marathi film would "forever remain my unfulfilled desire". "Truly, the end of an era," he wrote.

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Maharashtra Governor said he was "deeply saddened" and that Patekar left an "indelible mark" on audiences through his powerful acting, distinctive dialogue delivery, commitment to theatre and affection for common people.

Actor Jr NTR also paid tribute, calling Patekar "one of Indian cinema's finest actors".

He said there was "an unmistakable honesty and intensity" in every character he portrayed, adding that his performances "never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen". Describing him as "a remarkable artist", Jr NTR said his contribution to Indian cinema "will be remembered for generations".

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described him as one of Indian cinema's "fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices".

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He cited Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar and Ab Tak Chhappan as performances that set "a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach", and praised his "simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities".

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Patekar gave Indian cinema "some truly memorable characters". He added that the actor's compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society "reflected the depth of his character".

The posts were published on X on Thursday morning. None of the tributes, as seen, gave the circumstances of Patekar's death, and a family statement was not immediately available.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, he was 75.

Patekar was widely praised for playing the good-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015), and a politician in the political thriller Raajneeti (2010).

He made his screen debut in Gaman in 1978 and worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre.

He also served in the Territorial Army and was an honorary lieutenant colonel. He received the Padma Shri in 2013 and was associated with the Naam Foundation.

The foundation's work for farmers and rural communities is what many of Thursday's tributes referred to.

His last released film, was the ensemble comedy Housefull 5, in which he played a supporting role.

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