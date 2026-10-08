'Shocked Beyond Words': Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Actors and Politicians Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar

Tributes poured in from the film industry and politicians on Thursday after news of the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar.
The leaders and colleagues remembered him as one of Indian cinema's most powerful performers and a champion of farmers and rural communities.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was "shocked beyond words" and that it "feels like a truck has hit me". Calling Patekar "an actor par excellence", he said there "wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform", whether a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or a poker-faced comic.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
Deshmukh, who shared screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, said working with him in a Marathi film would "forever remain my unfulfilled desire". "Truly, the end of an era," he wrote.
ALSO READ | Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75
Maharashtra Governor said he was "deeply saddened" and that Patekar left an "indelible mark" on audiences through his powerful acting, distinctive dialogue delivery, commitment to theatre and affection for common people.
Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences for many years through his powerful acting, distinctive dialogue delivery, commitment to the theatre, and deep affection for the common people. https://t.co/2hejEdzoCU— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) October 8, 2026
Actor Jr NTR also paid tribute, calling Patekar "one of Indian cinema's finest actors".
He said there was "an unmistakable honesty and intensity" in every character he portrayed, adding that his performances "never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen". Describing him as "a remarkable artist", Jr NTR said his contribution to Indian cinema "will be remembered for generations".
Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema's finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described him as one of Indian cinema's "fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices".
ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Cause Of Death: Veteran Bollywood Actor Dies At 75, What We Know
Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach. Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide. Om Shanti 🙏— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 8, 2026
He cited Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar and Ab Tak Chhappan as performances that set "a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach", and praised his "simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities".
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Patekar gave Indian cinema "some truly memorable characters". He added that the actor's compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society "reflected the depth of his character".
Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 8, 2026
The posts were published on X on Thursday morning. None of the tributes, as seen, gave the circumstances of Patekar's death, and a family statement was not immediately available.
Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, he was 75.
Patekar was widely praised for playing the good-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015), and a politician in the political thriller Raajneeti (2010).
He made his screen debut in Gaman in 1978 and worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre.
He also served in the Territorial Army and was an honorary lieutenant colonel. He received the Padma Shri in 2013 and was associated with the Naam Foundation.
The foundation's work for farmers and rural communities is what many of Thursday's tributes referred to.
His last released film, was the ensemble comedy Housefull 5, in which he played a supporting role.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.