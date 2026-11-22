British travel vlogger Rory Porter has praised Chandigarh after visiting the city as part of his 'Exploring Punjab' series. In an Instagram video, Porter described it as one of the most refreshing places he had visited in India and wondered why it did not attract more tourists.

Chandigarh, often called the 'City Beautiful', is known for its planned roads, green spaces and architecture. Designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in the 1950s, it is India's first planned city.

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Porter also explained the unique concept behind its layout, which follows the structure of a human body. The Capitol Complex represents the head, Sector 17 forms the heart, parks and gardens serve as the lungs, while the road network acts as the circulatory system.

Route to Chandigarh and Places To Visit

Chandigarh is well connected through air, rail and road networks. Its airport is approximately 11 km from the city, while the railway station is around 8 km from Sector 17.

Regular bus services connect Chandigarh with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The city also provides convenient access to nearby hill destinations, including Shimla, Kasauli and Chail.

The city offers several tourist attractions like Sukhna Lake is ideal for boating, lakeside walks and enjoying peaceful surroundings. The Rock Garden is another popular destination, featuring distinctive sculptures and artistic installations.

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Travellers can also explore the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, which is known for its extensive collection of roses and landscaped greenery.

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