IAF's IL-76 Aircraft Makes World's Highest-Altitude Landing At Ladakh's Nyoma Airbase

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a major aviation history after its Russian-origin IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft successfully landed at the highest-altitude Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh on November 7, 2026. Situated at an altitude of approximately 13,000–13,629 feet, the landing marks the touchdown ever achieved by this aircraft anywhere in the world.

The Indian Airforce has posted this milestone on X, stating, "13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY.

​An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world. ​A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew. ​A milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability. ​Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history."

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The achievement highlights the aircraft's operational capabilities and the precision, professionalism and exceptional training of the IAF crew in handling challenging high-altitude conditions.

Nyoma Airbase Holds Strategic Importance

The Mudh-Nyoma airbase is an important military infrastructure facility in eastern Ladakh, located approximately 25 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Its critical location makes it significant for India's defence preparedness and moving troops, heavy equipment, weapons, and daily supplies like food and fuel to remote, high-altitude border areas

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) developed the facility with a three-kilometre-long concrete runway designed to resist the extreme weather conditions and temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

The upgraded airbase can support fighter aircraft and heavy transport operations, strengthening India's operational capabilities near the border.

IL-76 Strengthens India's Military Logistics

The Russian-origin IL-76 has been an important craft of the Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport fleet since its induction in the mid-1980s.

With a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 45 tonnes, the aircraft is used to transport military equipment, tanks, armoured vehicles, supplies and personnel to strategically important locations, including Ladakh and the northeastern region.

Its successful landing at Nyoma demonstrates its ability to operate in demanding high-altitude environments and could improve the transportation of heavy equipment and essential supplies to these regions.

This historic landing is another big step forward in strengthening India's military setup and supply routes along the northern border. Upgrading Nyoma makes it much easier to logistics quickly, cutting down response time across eastern Ladakh.

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