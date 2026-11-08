Assam NEET 2026 Stray Round Result Today; Candidates To Report On November 16

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, is set to release the NEET UG 2026 special stray round seat allotment result on November 8, 2026, following a revision in the earlier schedule. Candidates who participated in the special stray round of Assam NEET counselling will can check the allotment result on dme.assam.gov.in. The result will be published in PDF format and candidates will not need to enter login credentials to access it.

Those who are provisionally allotted seats in this round will need to complete the admission process at their respective institutes on November 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to check the allotment PDF to make arrangements and reach their institutes ahead of the reporting date.

Once you visit dme.assam.gov.in look for the latest notification related to the Assam NEET UG 2026 special stray round. Once the seat allotment link is activated, clicking on it and the result PDF on the screen. Candidates can then download the document and search for their application or roll number to check whether they have been allotted a seat.

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The allotment list is expected to carry details of their seat allocation. These include the registration serial number, DME application number, NEET UG 2026 roll number, NEET UG rank and score, revised state rank, candidate name, category and sub-category.

The PDF will mention special category details, wherever applicable, along with the college code, quota and the name of the institution allotted to the candidate.

Since this is a special stray round, candidates who receive a seat should check the reporting instructions and deadlines issued by the Directorate of Medical Education. Missing the admission date could affect their allotted seat.

Candidates should also keep checking the official DME Assam website for fresh notices related to document verification, admission formalities or changes in the counselling schedule.

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