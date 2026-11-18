Gold and silver prices in India extended losses on Wednesday, following a sharp slump in global bullion prices, pressurised by a firm US dollar and expectations of a hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

MCX gold rate for December futures contracts declined as much as Rs 3,158, or 2.35% to Rs 1,31,065 per 10 grams level.

MCX silver price for December futures contracts slumped as much as Rs 6,169, or 3.63% to Rs 1,63,533 per kg.

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MCX gold price has crashed 27.5% from its record high level of Rs 1,80,779 level touched in January this year. Silver prices have also slumped 61% from its high of Rs 4,20,048 level.

In the international market, gold prices fell more than 1% to their lowest level in over a year.

Spot gold price declined 1.4% to $3,796.37 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025. US ⁠gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.7% to $3,799.30. Spot silver price tanked 2.9% to $46.01 per ounce.

A strong dollar, which held steady near a 19-month high, weighed on the greenback-priced bullion, making it more expensive for buyers overseas.

“Despite the sharp decline, MCX gold is showing relative resilience compared with silver. Silver's greater sensitivity to industrial demand and its higher-beta characteristics have amplified the selling pressure following weaker industrial data,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, the rupee's appreciation is adding to the downside pressure on domestic gold prices, explaining why MCX gold is declining more sharply than COMEX gold, which is down approximately 1.8%.

Hawkish comments from US Fed officials also pressurised gold and silver prices. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

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Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the US central bank will likely need to raise rates again to lean against inflationary pressures. However, he pushed back against the idea the Fed needs to shift to a more aggressive path of action.

Markets now see a 95.7% chance of a 25-basis-point US Fed rate hike in December, according to CME's FedWatch ⁠tool.

Investors now await minutes from the Federal Reserve's October 27-28 meeting for clues on the policy outlook.

Gold Price Outlook

MCX gold prices are approaching the Rs 1,30,000–1,30,700 zone, which serves as immediate support, with the next downside cushion placed at Rs 1,26,300–1,27,000.

According to Ponmudi, immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,33,600–1,34,500, followed by Rs 1,36,500–1,37,500. The RSI, near 26, is deep in oversold territory, while the MACD histogram has widened further on the downside, indicating strengthening bearish momentum.

“The near-term bias remains bearish, with deeply oversold technical readings leaving room for intermittent corrective rebounds. However, a sustained recovery above Rs 1,34,500 would be needed to stabilise the outlook, while a decisive break below Rs 1,30,000 could expose the next support zone around Rs 1,27,000,” said Ponmudi.

Silver Price Outlook

MCX silver price broke below the Rs 1,66,000–1,68,000 support zone.

“This range has now turned into immediate resistance, with the next significant hurdle placed at Rs 1,75,000–1,77,000. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,58,000–1,60,000, followed by Rs 1,50,000–1,52,000. The RSI, near 25, is deep in oversold territory, although price action has yet to show any convincing signs of a base formation,” said Ponmudi.

According to Ponmudi, near-term bias for silver price remains firmly bearish, while a sustained recovery above Rs 1,68,000 would be necessary to stabilise the technical outlook. Conversely, a decisive break below Rs 160,000 could accelerate selling pressure towards the Rs 152,000 region.

“While deeply oversold conditions leave room for intermittent technical rebounds, a durable recovery would require stronger evidence of buying support,” he added.

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