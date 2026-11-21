IndusInd Bank Ltd. has terminated the employment of former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Kathpalia with immediate effect and has in turn decided to invoke malus and clawback provisions dating back to his appointment as the bank's CEO back in March 2020.

The private-sector lender stated in an exchange filing that the board acted on the findings of an inquiry report submitted on Nov. 18 by an enquiry officer, a former judge of the Bombay High Court.

Malus provisions enable a company to reduce or cancel unpaid variable compensation, while clawback provisions allow it to recover bonuses or incentive-linked pay that has already been awarded or paid. The bank did not disclose the potential financial impact of the decision or the amount of compensation that could be subject to recovery.

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Kathpalia had resigned from his position as managing director, chief executive officer and director on the bank's board on April 29, 2025. While taking note of the resignation, the bank had informed him that he would continue to remain in employment until further intimation.

Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him in accordance with the bank's internal code of conduct. Kathpalia was placed under suspension from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings.

Based on the findings of the inquiry report, the board, acting as the disciplinary authority, decided to terminate Kathpalia's employment with immediate effect. It also approved the invocation of applicable malus and clawback provisions effective from March 24, 2020, the date of his initial appointment as managing director and CEO.

The filing marks the culmination of disciplinary proceedings initiated after Kathpalia's resignation and suspension, with the board now taking retrospective action that could affect compensation earned during his tenure as the lender's chief executive.

Kathpalia's Resignation

IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia resigned amid an accounting discrepancy row back in April 2025, shortly after bank's deputy CEO Arun Khurana submitted his resignation.

"I undertake moral responsibility, given the various acts of commission/omission that have been brought to my notice. I would request that my resignation be taken on record at close of working hours today," Kathpalia said in the resignation letter, which was attached with the filing.

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