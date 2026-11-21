Suriya-starrer Scene continues its impressive run at the box office, outperforming Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 by a huge margin on Day 15. Despite witnessing a drop in its daily collection, the Tamil action-comedy has maintained a steady run in theatres, while the fantasy thriller has seen its earnings decline significantly.

On Day 15, Scene collected Rs 77 lakh in India, compared with just Rs 1 lakh earned by Mookuthi Amman 2 on the same day.

Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2: Day 15 Box Office Collection

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According to Sacnilk, Scene earned Rs 77 lakh across 694 shows in India on Day 15. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 147.72 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 171.60 crore. The Tamil version remained the bigger contributor, earning Rs 62 lakh across 478 shows. The Telugu version added another Rs 15 lakh from 216 shows.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 earned just Rs 1 lakh across 18 shows on Day 15. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 21.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 24.78 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened its theatrical run with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and witnessed an improvement on Day 2, collecting Rs 2.45 crore. Its earnings rose further to Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3, before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

The film's collections declined after the opening weekend, with Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5, Rs 1 crore on Day 6 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. It ended its first week with an India net collection of Rs 17.93 crore.

The film collected Rs 47 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 86 lakh and Rs 87 lakh on Days 9 and 10, respectively. Its daily earnings then dropped to Rs 55 lakh on Day 11, Rs 30 lakh on Day 12 and Rs 29 lakh on Day 13.

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Scene Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Scene opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. Its earnings increased to Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2, before reaching its biggest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. The film earned another Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4.

Its collections subsequently declined, with the film earning Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. It closed its first week with an India net collection of Rs 111.70 crore. The film began its second week with Rs 6 crore on Day 8. Its collections picked up over the weekend, with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

However, the daily earnings slowed from Day 11, when the film collected Rs 3 crore. It went on to earn Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. Its second-week India net collection stood at Rs 35.25 crore.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller featuring Nayanthara in the lead role. The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading forces. Years later, Mookuthi Amman returns to protect him and faces a mysterious woman connected to a new evil force.

The cast includes Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil and Vichu Vishwanath, alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya in lead role. The film has been produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, popularly known as Inba, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim portrays Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal features as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan are also part of the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is drawn back into an old unresolved case. His attempt to revisit the matter soon puts him at the centre of a fresh challenge.

Scene was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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