Pakistan's worsening air pollution crisis came into sharp focus on Sunday as Lahore once again emerged as the world's most polluted major city, with its hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) surging past the 500 mark, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Data from Swiss air quality monitoring platform IQAir showed Lahore at the top of the global major city ranking, with an AQI of 538 between 9 am and 10 am. The reading placed the provincial capital in the ‘Hazardous' category, exposing millions of residents to severe health risks.

Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, also featured further down the global ranking with an AQI of 180. Meanwhile, Cairo recorded an AQI of 162, highlighting the severity of Lahore's pollution levels.

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The environmental crisis extended beyond the provincial capital, with toxic air affecting several urban centres across the region.

According to Dawn, IQAir's Sunday morning domestic ranking placed eight cities from Punjab province among Pakistan's 10 most polluted urban centres. Kahna Nau in Lahore district recorded the worst air quality in the country, with an AQI of 606, followed by Lahore at 538, Bahawalpur at 536, Sargodha at 392 and Gujranwala at 347.

Three Indian Cities Feature In World's 10 Most Polluted Major Cities

Meanwhile, India had three cities among the world's 10 most polluted major cities, according to IQAir's live World Air Quality Ranking on November 22. Mumbai ranked second globally with an AQI+ US of 174, placing it in the 'Unhealthy' category, according to the latest data.

Delhi followed in third place with an AQI+ US of 161, also falling in the 'Unhealthy' category. Kolkata, meanwhile, secured the 10th position with an AQI of 99.

Karachi in Pakistan ranked fourth with an AQI of 158, followed by Kuwait City in Kuwait and Tehran in Iran, which secured the fifth and sixth positions with AQI readings of 157 and 155, respectively.

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