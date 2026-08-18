Railways Orders Immediate Key Measures For Safe Drinking Water After CAG Report

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of 512 non-suburban railway stations has highlighted major gaps in drinking-water quality, sanitation and essential passenger facilities, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a nationwide overhaul of the railway water-supply system.

The audit found E. coli in water-cooler samples at eight stations: Coimbatore, Palakkad Junction, Hyderabad, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan, Lonavala and Madhupur. Platform tap samples also showed total coliform bacteria, with contamination detected at 49 stations in 2022-23 and 56 stations in 2023-24.

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The CAG report found that 458 of the 512 stations, or more than 89%, failed to meet Minimum Essential Amenities standards. The shortages included latrines at 201 stations, urinals at 403 stations and drinking-water taps at 2,035 stations. Even major NSG-1 stations, including CSMT, Howrah, Sealdah, New Delhi and Mumbai Central, were found to be lacking some basic facilities.

Following the findings, Vaishnaw ordered a “Tank to Tap” filtration and monitoring system at around 20,000 locations across the railway network. The plan includes replacing old water tanks, conducting regular testing at both source and outlet points, scheduled tank cleaning and maintenance, and strengthening monitoring mechanisms.

The Railway Board will also oversee the implementation, with water-quality and progress reports to be published periodically.

The CAG has recommended stricter compliance with water-supply inspection procedures and comprehensive testing under the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol.

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The measures are aimed at addressing contamination risks and improving access to safe drinking water and essential amenities for railway passengers nationwide. The audit has brought renewed focus on the gap between prescribed standards and conditions at railway stations, while the proposed 20,000-location overhaul represents a major effort to strengthen water-quality monitoring and infrastructure.

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