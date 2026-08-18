BJP Appoints Vinod Tawde As UP In-Charge, Satish Poonia For Punjab, Tarun Chugh For Gujarat

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat as part of its ongoing organisational reshuffle.

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, with National Secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel named co-in-charge.

Meanwhile, Dr Satish Poonia, National General Secretary has been appointed as the state in-charge for Punjab. While Tarun Chugh, MP, Rajya Sabha and National Head Quarter in-charge has been appointed as the state in-charge for Gujarat.

The appointments will take effect immediately. The BJP said appointments for other states will be announced in due course. Until then, the existing Prabhari arrangement will continue, the party said.

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BJP's Latest Organisational Reshuffle

These new appointments come amid a major organisational reshuffle in the party. Earlier on Monday, the BJP unveiled its new national team. The party made several major changes, including the removal of Amit Malviya as head of the party's Information Technology and Social Media Department, bringing to a close his 11-year tenure at the helm of the BJP's digital communication machinery.

The party brought back former Union minister Smriti Irani to a key organisational post and appointed 11 other women leaders to various positions in the reshuffled central office-bearer list. Irani, who lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma in 2024, has been named one of eight national general secretaries, marking her return to the party's core organisational structure.

Hemang Joshi Named BJP Youth Wing Chief

The BJP has also appointed 35-year-old Vadodara MP Dr. Hemang Joshi as the national president of its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), replacing Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Joshi's appointment comes at a time when youth issues and GenZ politics are receiving increasing attention, with parties attempting to understand and engage a younger electorate that communicates heavily through digital platforms.

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