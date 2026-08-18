Smriti Irani Makes Comeback: Meet 12 Women Leaders Part Of BJP's New National Team

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday unveiled its new national team, with party president Nitin Nabin bringing back former Union minister Smriti Irani to a key organisational post and naming eleven other women leaders to positions across the reshuffled central office-bearer list.

The appointments, announced from the party's Delhi headquarters, came into effect immediately.

Smriti Irani Returns As General Secretary

Irani, who lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma in 2024, has been named one of eight national general secretaries, marking her return to the party's core organisational structure.

The former Union Minister for Textiles, and Women and Child Development called the appointment "deeply humbling" in a post on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nabin for the opportunity.

Vasundhara Raje Scindia — Rajasthan

The former two-time Rajasthan chief minister has been retained as a national vice president, continuing in one of the party's most senior organisational roles.

Raje remains among BJP's most prominent women leaders from the Hindi heartland.

D Purandeswari — Andhra Pradesh

The Rajahmundry MP and daughter of the late NTR has been named national vice president.

Purandeswari previously headed the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit and has held Union ministerial charges for human resource development and commerce.

Rekha Verma — Uttar Pradesh

A two-term former MP from Dhaurahra, Verma continues as national vice president, a post she has held since 2019, and also serves as the party's co-in-charge for Uttarakhand.

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Varshaben Doshi — Gujarat

A former Gujarat MLA from the Wadhwan constituency between 2007 and 2017, Doshi has been elevated to national vice president, adding western India representation to the list.

Bharti Pravin Pawar — Maharashtra

A medical doctor and former Dindori MP, Pawar previously served as Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Tribal Affairs.

She has now been named a national vice president.

Madhuchandra Kar — West Bengal

An oncologist by profession, Kar rose through the BJP's student wing before becoming the party's West Bengal vice president.

She has now been retained as a national vice president, reflecting Bengal's growing weight in the central organisation.

Kavita Patidar — Madhya Pradesh

A Rajya Sabha MP since 2022 and former Indore district panchayat president, Patidar, who belongs to the OBC community, has been appointed a national secretary.

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Phangnon Konyak — Nagaland

Nagaland's first woman Rajya Sabha MP and the first woman appointed to the House's panel of vice-chairpersons, Konyak has been named a national secretary.

She said she was grateful to Modi and Nabin for the responsibility.

Sangeeta Yadav — Uttar Pradesh

Previously a national secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha and a former Assembly candidate from Chauri-Chaura in Gorakhpur, Yadav has been elevated to national secretary of the party.

Roop Kumari Choudhary — Chhattisgarh

Choudhary has been named national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, taking charge of the party's women's wing at a time it is expanding outreach ahead of coming state elections.

Priti Gandhi — Maharashtra

Long the national in-charge of the Mahila Morcha's social media operations and a Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, Gandhi has been appointed a national social media co-convenor.

The broader reshuffle also saw Ram Madhav return as a national vice president and Piyush Goyal named national treasurer, among other appointments spanning the party's organisational, media and morcha wings.

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